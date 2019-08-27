Drizzy and Rozay clink glasses

Drake has released a music video for ‘Money In The Grave’, the song he released with Rick Ross to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ triumph at the NBA Championships back in June.

The Theo Skudra-directed black-and-white video opens with Drizzy at a construction site where he watches an excavator dig up – what else? – a grave. The scene then cuts to the rapper slinging his razor-sharp rhymes at a basketball court, before he meets up with Ross at a funeral home.

The clip also includes footage from Drake’s recent OVO Festival in Toronto, which features the rapper on stage performing in a Raptors jersey. Check out the music video below.

‘Money In The Grave’ was originally released as part of Drake’s ‘The Best In The World Pack’, a two-song release in honour of the Raptors’ win. It also includes the solo offering ‘Omertà’, which was produced by OZ, EY and Deats.

In 2013, Drake officially became the global ambassador for the Raptors. The Canadian superfan has been seen on the sidelines of many games, on occasion getting told off for being too animated during matches.

“This is poetic, you just gotta watch it happen,” Drake said in an emotional interview following the win. “The 6 in six, Kyle Lowry with the ring, Kawhi Leonard bringing in chips to the city… I want my chips with the dip, that’s all I know.”

“We did this off of heart, we did this off of love. We willed this into existence. We manifested this,” the rapper declared.

Earlier this month, Drake released ‘Care Package’, a compilation of unreleased songs, rarities and deep cuts. The record became his ninth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.