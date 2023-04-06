Drake samples Kim Kardashian on new song ‘Rescue Me’

Drake has shared a preview of a new song speculated to be titled ‘Rescue Me’ – which samples reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Last Friday (March 31), the rapper previewed the unreleased track on Sound 42’s The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio.

The sample comes in after the first verse of the song and shares a line of dialogue from a conversation between the reality TV star and her mother Kris Jenner where they discussed her decision to separate from Kanye West.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” she said in the clip, which comes from the series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021.

Drake revisits Kanye West & Kim Kardashian divorce in new music preview 🔊https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/DuzxKQetxK — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 2, 2023

Drake has had a history of feuding with West – but things seemed to be resolved between the two after their joint headline performance at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in the Los Angeles’ Coliseum in 2021.

Fans have been speculating whether the two rappers are back to being enemies or if the sample is just a reflection of the lyrical content of the track itself.

Though there is no official release date for the song, producer BNYX (Yeat, Ty Dolla $ign) has confirmed that he is the one behind the beat for ‘Rescue Me’. He tweeted: “I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look.”

I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look pic.twitter.com/wEBTfBpKkw — BNYX® (@BNYX) March 26, 2023

In other news, Drake performed at the 2023 Dreamville festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, and brought out a few well known friends on stage.

The rapper brought out GloRilla who performed ‘FNF (Let’s Go)’, followed by Lil Uzi Vert who rapped ‘XO Tour Llif3’ and ‘Just Wanna Rock’. 21 Savage also graced the stage to perform ‘Knife Talk’ and ‘Rich Flex’.

The highlight of the night was when Drake brought out his former Young Money boss Lil Wayne to join him on their 2011 hit ‘The Motto’.

Drake is still under fire in South America as he had cut his Lollapalooza Argentina headline set short. In addition to that, the live stream for his performance was cancelled moments before he was set to go live. Lollapalooza Brazil also offered refunds to fans the rapper’s scheduled set was cancelled and replaced by a performance from Skrillex.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster was this month served a class action lawsuit over allegedly price-gouging tickets for his upcoming tour.