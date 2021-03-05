Drake says ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is “in the pot and coming soon”

Drake has provided his fans with another update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’, his anticipated sixth studio album.

The latest record from the Canadian rapper was set for a January 2021 release date, but was postponed after Drake injured his knee.

While the record is yet to materialise, he gave an update after surprising fans with the release of his ‘Scary Hours 2‘ EP – which includes Rick Ross and Lil Baby – overnight.

Speaking on OVO Sound Radio, Drake confirmed that the album was “currently being chef’d in every way possible” and explained that he has been working with regular collaborators Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib.

“I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon,” he said.

The update from Drake comes after DJ and US radio host Akademiks claimed that the rapper personally told him that “it’s going to be dropping before April so he’s not waiting until summer to drop his shit. I don’t wanna say before April… April or before.”

Posting on Twitter earlier this week (March 1), Akademiks said that Drake was “working overtime” on finishing the album, which he described as a “masterpiece”.

Last month saw Drake join forces with Drakeo The Ruler on the latter’s song ‘Talk To Me’, which features on Drakeo’s mixtape ‘The Truth Hurts’.