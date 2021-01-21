Drake says ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will no longer be dropping in January

Drake has revealed that his forthcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will not be dropping this month as initially planned.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a story revealing that the album’s release has been delayed while he recovers from surgery on his knee that he underwent last year.

“I was planning to release my album this month,” he wrote, “but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.”

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album,” he continued, “but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

While he didn’t reveal a new release date for the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’, he did say that he’s “looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021”.

Drake initially announced ‘Certified Lover Boy’ along with the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk.

On his 34th birthday (October 24, 2020), he released a minute-long trailer for the album which revealed it was set to drop in January of this year.

Speaking of the forthcoming release on Instagram last year, Drake said that he suspects people will hate on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ akin to the way some did his 2016 album ‘Views’.

“They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to,” he said.