Drake scores fourth UK Number One album with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has scored his fourth UK Number One album with his sixth record ‘Certified Lover Boy’, narrowly beating Iron Maiden to the top spot.

The Toronto rapper released his latest album last week (September 3) after initially announcing it last year and later postponing a planned January 2021 release.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ racked up 46,000 chart sales in the UK to take Drake to Number One, giving him a lead over Iron Maiden of only 1,200 units. The metal band finished at Number Two with their new album ‘Senjutsu’.

Of Drake’s chart sales, 96 per cent came from streaming, with UK fans giving the 21-track album 70.4 million streams. In contrast, 88 per cent of Iron Maiden’s chart sales came from physical copies, which have also sent the band to Number One on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Rounding out the Top Five in the Official UK Albums Chart are Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ at Number Three, Little Simz’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ at Number Four and ABBA’s ‘Gold – Greatest Hits’ at Number Five.

In the Official UK Singles Chart, ABBA have earned their first UK Top 10 single in nearly 40 years with their new track ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

The song was one of a pair that the Swedish band released last week as they announced their live comeback for 2022 and new album ‘Voyage’, which will be released in November.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ had out-streamed West’s ‘DONDA’ in just three days.

‘DONDA’ clocked up just under 423 million streams in the US in its first eight days, while ‘Certified Lover Boy’ gains more than 430 million streams in the US within three days of its release.