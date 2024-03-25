Drake seems to hit back at diss from Kendrick Lamar

Drake has appeared to hit back at Kendrick Lamar, following the latter dissing him on a recent track.

The tension between the two arose when Kendrick Lamar took aim at Drake and J Cole on a new track, ‘Like That’, which was shared as part of Future and Metro Boomin’s new collaborative album ‘We Don’t Trust You’.

Others to star on the album include The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Rick Ross, however, it was Lamar’s appearance that turned heads, seemingly responding to J Cole’s verse on ‘First Person Shooter’ from Drake’s 2023 album ‘For All The Dogs’.

“Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali,” J Cole rapped on the track, with “K-Dot” referring to Kendrick Lamar (via Independent).

However, on ‘Like That’, Lamar seems to dismiss the idea that they’re in the same league, saying: “Motherfuck the big three, n****, it’s just big me/ N****, bum, What? I’m really like that/And your best work is a light pack.”

He also went on to liken their rivalry to the ‘80s conflict between Prince and Michael Jackson.

This comes as in ‘First Person Shooter’, Drake compared his chart success to that of Michael Jackson, but On ‘Like That’, Lamar points out: “N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack.”

Now, while both Drake and J Cole are out co-headlining their ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, the former seems to have weighed in his opinion on Lamar’s comments.

“A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling… the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking selves. You know the way I’m feeling? I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m feeling 10 feet fucking high,” he told his audience (via Clash Music).

Drake addressed the beef with Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin and others at his concert tonight. 🦉#ovo #rap #drake pic.twitter.com/NjilWuMmXX — Brad (@BradHeat) March 25, 2024

“No matter where I go, there’s not a n**** on this Earth that can fuck with me tonight. And that’s how I want y’all to feel…” he added. “You can get yourselves gasses up, riled up and move to the future…Sometimes you’ve got to acknowledge the mistakes you’ve made in the past… and that’s what I want y’all to do.”

Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ album was given a two-star review by NME, and criticised as “being banger-less, bitter and deeply mid”.

Elsewhere, Lamar recently soundtracked a new short film for Chanel titled ‘The Button’.