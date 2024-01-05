Drake shares blunt gifted to him by Snoop Dogg while looking back on 2023

Drake has shared a photo of a blunt that was gifted to him by Snoop Dogg while reflecting on 2023.

To wrap up 2023, the ‘Marvin’s Room’ rapper took to his official Instagram to share a handful of photos that depict memorable moments and highlights of the year. He also featured a few throwbacks including a photo of him at a Hooters restaurant. “First thought for 2024: I’m not your emotional support dog,” read the caption of the post.

One of the more exciting photos in the post was of a blunt that was personally hand-rolled by Snoop Dogg himself. The blunt is pictured on top of a piece of paper that read: “July 27, 2023. Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg. Death Row Records,” and a blue bandana is laid next to it.

Advertisement

Snoop took to his official Instagram page to repost the photo, confirming that it was a real gift by the icon himself and wrote in the caption: “Happy New Year neffew”.

Other highlights featured in the post include the head of a giant Virgil Abloh scupture that was used as a prop on Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Its All A Blur’ tour.

The sculpture was a tribute to the late fashion mogul who was known for his streetwear brands Pyrex and Off-White as well as being the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, making history as the first person of African descent to lead the brand’s menswear line and being one of the few black designers at the helm of a major French fashion house.

In other Drake news, Last month, the rapper teased plans for an upcoming tour of Europe – saying he will “definitely” be visiting the continent next year.

“I’m definitely going on a Europe tour next year,” he explained to those watching his livestream on Stake (via Complex). “We obviously have a tour coming up [in] January,” he said, before recalling places he’d like to visit for the first time in 2024, including Italy, Tokyo and Albania.

Advertisement

He also released a new video for ‘You Broke My Heart’, off the ‘Scary Hours Edition’ of his 2023 album, ‘For All The Dogs’ which featured country star Morgan Wallen.