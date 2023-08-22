Drake shares cover for new album ‘For All The Dogs’, drawn by his son

Drake has revealed the cover art for his upcoming album, ‘For All The Dogs’.

Today (August 22), the Canadian rapper took to social media to share the album art for the upcoming record, which he revealed was drawn by his son Adonis.

‘For All The Dogs’ has yet to receive a release date, but is supposedly “coming soon”.

At the end of July, Drake teased his new album ‘For All The Dogs’ and confirmed that the forthcoming LP will arrive “in like two weeks”, though that has yet to happen. He announced the album hours after he released his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness last month.

On August 17, Drake told the audience at his concert in Inglewood that he “got a chance today to listen to my album” and that “it’s coming real soon”. According to a Pitchfork report, he also told fans earlier in the month that he had figured out the album’s release date but did not specify when it will be released.

Drake's new album 'For All The Dogs' seems to be finished and is coming "real soon" 🦉 "I kinda got a chance today to listen to my album in full, I'm very excited to give it to you. I hope you're excited for it too. It's coming real soon. It'll belong to you very shortly." pic.twitter.com/F9tYuzM3jD — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 17, 2023

Last week (August 13), Drake also revealed that Bad Bunny will feature on the upcoming album. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album,” he told the audience in Los Angeles.

Drake’s most recent solo album was last year’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. That album scored a three-star review from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams writing: “‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around. He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”