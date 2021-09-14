Drake shares further ‘Certified Lover Boy’ artwork and album covers

Drake has shared a selection of artwork, including a number of alternate album covers, to accompany his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Toronto rapper released the record on September 3, which has since gone on to top the album charts in both the UK and the US.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (September 13), Drake shared a series of images of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ artwork, including potential album covers which didn’t make the final cut.

The album’s final cover art was designed by the acclaimed artist Damien Hirst, and one of Hirst’s earlier versions of the artwork was shared by Drake yesterday – you can see that below.

Other images that were shared by Drake yesterday include a photograph of the rapper with a mysterious woman which was shot by Luis Mora, a drawing of Drake in an American football shirt with a rose in his mouth and a ribbon ‘CLB’ sketch.

You can see the alternate ‘Certified Lover Boy’ artwork below.

Drake made a surprise appearance during Future‘s set at Wireless Festival in London over the weekend.

Drake and Future gave live debuts to their collaborative songs ‘Life Is Good’ and ‘Way 2 Sexy’, while the former also performed ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, ‘What’s Next’ and ‘Nonstop’.

Last week Swizz Beatz claimed that Kanye West was interested in battling Drake on the VERZUZ series.