Drake shares image of impressive Lego replica of his Toronto mansion

Drake has shared an image of a Lego replica of his 50,000-square foot Toronto mansion.

The rapper, who hails from the Canadian city, shared the photo on his Instagram Stories earlier this week.

Read more: What your Spotify Wrapped says about your 2020

Offering a birds-eye-view of the Lego construction, details such as a swimming pool, a pair of black cars and two trees which sit either side of the mansion’s grand entrance way can be spotted. It’s not clear how much involvement Drake had in the construction of the Lego mansion, though.

Advertisement

You can see the Lego replica of Drake’s Toronto mansion below.

This man Drake built a LEGO version of his house 😭 pic.twitter.com/ikcPKvdmBA — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) December 16, 2020

In other recent Drake news, the clip for ‘Life Is Good’, the Drake-featuring Future song, was recently revealed to be the most-viewed music video of the year in the UK.

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s ‘GOOBA’ came second, followed by Aitch and AJ Tracey‘s ‘Rain’ (featuring Tay Keith) – which was the highest entry by a British artist.

Tracks by British artists made up four entries in the top 10, with Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy‘s collaboration ‘I Dunno’, Dutchavelli’s ‘Only If You Knew’ and Joel Corry and MNEK‘s ‘Head & Heart’ all making the cut.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Drake launched his own official line of scented candles – including one that is actually said to smell like the rapper.

According to Revolve, the company he teamed up with on the design, the $80 candle gives off a “smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.”