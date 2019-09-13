Drake shares new track, ‘Behind Barz’ from the latest ‘Top Boy’ soundtrack

The crime drama is streaming now
Drake has shared a new track today – ‘Behind Barz’ – which appears on the latest soundtrack to the new season of Netflix’s Top Boy You can stream the new song below.
Earlier this week (September 11), Drake’s record label posted details of the 17 track release to accompany the show, which premiers today on Netflix, and revealed that artists including Dave, Fredo, AJ Tracey and Little Simz will feature.
The rapper recently appeared at the series three premiere in London. He is an executive producer on the show and bought the rights for the gritty crime drama, after it was unexpectedly axed by Channel 4 in 2011.
Season Three of Top Boy sees the dramatic return of Dushane and Sully, played respectively by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson.
After a gap of six years, clips have shown Dushane returning to the Summerhouse Estate to take his place as a drugs kingpin once more.
A Netflix synopsis teases: “He teams up with Sully, his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end.