Drake shares nostalgic photos to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Nothing Was The Same’

Drake has shared some nostalgic photos on social media while celebrating the 10th anniversary of ‘Nothing Was The Same’.

On September 24, 2013, the prolific 6God dropped his third album, which hosted some of his most popular tracks, including the sombre Sampha-assisted ‘Too Much’ and R&B track ‘From Time’ featuring Jhene Aiko.

On Instagram, Drake posted mostly black and white photos taken while he toured the album back in 2013 on the ‘Would You Like A Tour?’ tour. In a reflective caption, the Canadian wrote, “If I had to live my life again I’d make the same mistakes only sooner.”

In a two-and-a-half-star review, NME wrote that ‘Nothing Was The Same’ was “bizarre” as Drake “continues to waste our time with his first-world problems.” Eve Barlow wrote: Drizzy’s candid lyrics about battered egos and insecure relationships were refreshing early on in his career, but the persona is wearing thin as he recalls how rich his melancholy has made him… How long can a man trade on being blue if he’s living the dream.”

Since ‘Nothing Was The Same’, Drake has released a further four solo albums; 2016’s ‘Views’, 2018’s ‘Scorpion’, 2021’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. He also dropped one collaborative album with 21 Savage called ‘Her Loss’ in November last year, which NME called an “exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting” where “the Toronto and Atlanta megastars show flashes of brilliance, but can’t stay out of their own way on the 16-track collaboration.”

Fans are currently awaiting the highly-anticipated eighth studio album ‘For All The Dogs’. Promising to drop an album after the release of his debut poetry book, Drake announced the name of his next record in an Instagram post, quoting his 2012 song ‘Headlines’ by warning everyone: “They missed the old Drake, girl, don’t tempt me.”

Then, earlier this month, Drake confirmed that the album would be out this year. At first, he said the album would be released last Friday (September 22) before pushing the release date back to October 6. He issued a statement, saying: “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show.”

He continued: “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure/ For all the dogs October 6th/ Its only right…”

Drake is dropping “For All The Dogs” on October 6 🎶 pic.twitter.com/5afdxQsLI8 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 16, 2023

He released the first single from the album, ‘Slime You Out’ featuring R&B singer SZA, on September 14. This week it debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 – Drake’s 12th Number One. The Grammy Award winner received backlash for referring to slavery in the single, rapping “You got my mind in a terrible place/ Whipped and chained you like American slaves.”

Drake has also sent shots at music commentator Charlamagne Tha God after the latter suggested that nobody cared about ‘Slime You Out’. “Drake put out this record Friday and people just getting to the lyrics on a Monday?,” he questioned on a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast. “That’s not Drake-like!”

In response, Drake called Charlamagne an “off-brand Morris Chestnut” on Instagram.

Drake calls out Charlamagne tha God on his IG story. “You kinda weirding me out. You really obsessed with me. You look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection.” pic.twitter.com/4nyzPgrIEQ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 25, 2023

Currently, Drake is touring North America on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage in support of ‘Her Loss’. On stage, the 36-year-old shared that Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny will also feature on his upcoming album.