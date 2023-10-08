Drake shares surreal new video for ‘Another Late Night’

Drake has shared a music video for his new song, ‘Another Late Night’ with Lil Yachty. Check out the video below.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the surreal visual finds both Drake and Lil Yachty rapping with wolves. The video was filmed over the course of two hours.

The song is the second from Drake’s new album, ‘For All The Dogs‘, which followed on from ‘8am in Charlotte‘, which featured his son. The new album includes the SZA collaboration ‘Slime You Out’ along with features from 21 Savage, J. Cole, Bad Bunny and more.

You can watch the new vide here:

Soon after the release of the album this week, Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham – announced that he’ll be stepping back from music for the time being.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One today (via BBC).

A number of shows have also been postponed on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour following his announcement, including dates in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost – and I’ll talk about that soon enough,” he added. “Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.

“I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit,” he said. “I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer.”

The rapper’s new album was initially set for release on September 22, but was pushed back so that he could have more time to finish the record while still on tour.

His most recent solo album before this was last year’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, which NME said in a three-star review “surprises in many ways, ditching bland trap for house beats and some daring, if somewhat mixed, vocal takes”.