Drake shoves fan who approaches him onstage: “Y’all not doing security?”

Drake has been filmed pushing away a fan who breached security to approach him onstage.

The rapper was on the first of two stops at Austin’s Moody Center on Monday (September 11) amid his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour‘ when a fan came up to him onstage and tried to greet him with a hand grab.

In fan-shot footage Drake is seen initially shoving the fan back lightly before changing his mind and shaking the man’s hand.

“Y’all not doing security out here?” Drake asked as he escorted the fan off the stage. “Boy, you slow as fuck,” he told a security guard as he approached the pair to assist.

Drake called out security for being “slow as f*ck” after a fan rushed the stage at his recent concert. pic.twitter.com/2fEgnc07D7

— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 12, 2023

The news follows Drake being hit on the arm by a fan’s phone at the start of his tour this summer as well as by a book further into the dates.

A slew of similar incidents has happened in recent months including Bebe Rexha receiving face injuries after someone threw a phone at her face and Lil Nas X having a sex toy thrown at him.

On the other side, last month a battery case against Cardi B was dropped after the rapper had thrown her microphone towards a fan during a gig.

Meanwhile, Drake told the Texas crowd on Monday that he plans to drop the first single from his forthcoming album ‘For All the Dogs‘ sometime this week.

“I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet,” Drake told the crowd on Monday [via Complex].

“I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s, like two weeks out. I’mma drop a song for y’all this week. Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.”

Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage is scheduled to make stops in Dallas (September 14-15), Houston (September 17-18), Atlanta (September 25-26), Miami (September 28-29) and Nashville (October 1-2). It wraps in Columbus, Ohio on October 9 following back-to-back nights in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

In other news, an AI-generated collaboration featuring vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd will not be eligible for Grammy consideration, the Recording Academy has ruled.