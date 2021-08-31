Drake shows off latest instalment of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch collaboration with Nike

Ahead of the album’s release this week, Drake has shared images of a ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch line made in collaboration with Nike.

The line comprises thee black shirts, the back of each adorned with a quote relating to the album’s themes – it’s unconfirmed at this stage if they’re lyrics pulled from tracks on it – and the front with a pink rose over the classic Nike ‘swoosh’.

The quotes – which also appear on a set of billboards that have gone up in Drake’s hometown of Toronto – read, “Something other than me has got to give,” “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you,” and, “Should’ve said you loved me today, because tomorrow is a new day.”

Take a look at the shirts and billboards below:

Certified Lover Boy billboards have gone up in Toronto CLB x Nike tees are also being handed out tonight in the 6 according to Drake pic.twitter.com/qxr4aP6MyV — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 31, 2021

The new shirts come as Drake’s second collab with Nike, following a series of items that went on sale (and subsequently sold out within minutes) last October. The shirts don’t seem to be available for sale, though – instead, OVO Mark has been giving them away to fans on the streets of Toronto.

When Drake and Nike released the first line of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch, it was said to be “only the beginning” of the pair’s partnership.

Drake confirmed yesterday that ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will finally be released this Friday, following its initial announcement almost a year ago (when it was slated for January). He revealed the new date in an instagram post alongside the album’s cover art, which was then parodied by Lil Las X.

In other Drake news, the rapper is currently in the midst of a feud with Kanye West – whose own latest album, ‘Donda’, was released on Sunday (August 29). He also revealed earlier this month that he’d endured a bout of COVID-19, blaming it for his distinctive heart-shaped hairline growing in “weird”.