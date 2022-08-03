Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video

Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges.

The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna and Thug (real names Sergio Kitchens and Jeffery Williams, respectively), as Drake raps in the second verse: “Bring them girls to the stage / ‘Cause somebody’s getting paid / Free Big Slime out the cage.” Big Slime is one of Williams’ other nicknames (referencing his titular 2020 joint with Chris Brown), and nods to his label, YSL Records, which is heavily implicated in his legal dramas.

During the Theo Skudra-directed video for ‘Sticky’, when Drake raps the line in question, the words “FREE YSL” flash on the screen in bold, animated green text. Have a look at the video below:

Williams and Kitchens were both arrested in May – the former on May 9, and the latter on May 11 – pinned with charges that include talking part in criminal street gang activity. They were named in a 28-person grand jury indictment that focused on YSL (short for Young Stoner Life) as an alleged street gang. Williams had initially faced two charges, but later in May, was pinned with an additional seven.

Both rappers have denied any wrongdoing. Williams’ lawyer asserted that he had “committed no crime whatsoever” – and later hit out at his “dungeon like” prison conditions – while Kitchens’ said the indictment was “intensely problematic”. Williams was denied bond at the start of June, while Kitchens has been denied bond twice – first in May, then again in July.

Kitchens shared a written statement regarding his side of the case on June 14 – his birthday – two days after Williams made a remote appearance on a New York radio station. In July, Williams appeared on the Killer Mike track ‘RUN’, the video for which also boasted imagery supportive of the rapper’s plight.

Meanwhile, Drake released his seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, back in June. The album received a three-star review from NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams, who described the album as “an unexpected elevation from the bland trap”. “The house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently,” Williams added.

Drake was due to perform at his Young Money reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on Monday (August 1), but postponed it after testing positive for COVID-19. He said the gig will now be rescheduled “to the SOONEST date possible”.