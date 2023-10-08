Drake slams Joe Budden for criticising his music: “You have failed at music”

Drake has hit back at Joe Budden for criticising his new album ‘For All The Dogs’ in a lengthy Instagram comment.

On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired rapper and broadcaster took issue with Drake collaborating with 21-year-old Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat – you can find a video of the moment below.

“He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden said. “You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as.”

“I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people,” he continued. “He’s rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain’t trying to rap for me. I can accept that.”

Drake fired back on Saturday (October 7) in a lengthy Instagram comment left underneath DJ Akademik’s post playing the viral moment. “You have failed at music”, the Canadian rapper began.

“You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…

“You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…”

The rapper continued: “pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you.

“I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself.

Drake finished his rant with this comment: “If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Drake recently slated radio host Charlamagne Tha God for criticising ‘Slime You Out’, the lead single from ‘For All The Dogs’. In an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne suggested “nobody cared” about the track, saying: “You look at the album cover, you hear the title ‘For All The Dogs’, I think that we was looking for something a little more harder, a little bit more aggressive.” In response, Drake posted an Instagram story: “I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof”

The news follows from the rapper’s announcement that he was taking a hiatus from music: “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost – and I’ll talk about that soon enough.”