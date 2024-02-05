Drake slams the Grammys again: “This show doesn’t dictate shit in our world”

Drake has continued his long-running feud with The Recording Academy – this time by slamming the award during the 2024 Grammy ceremony.

READ MORE: The 2024 Grammys: the biggest talking points

The rapper took to his social media channels shortly before this year’s ceremony was broadcast on television last night (February 4), sharing his take on the importance of the awards.

Advertisement

Posting to his Instagram Stories, he shared a short snippet of his speech at the 2019 awards – for which he won in the category of Best Rap Song for his track ‘God’s Plan’.

In the caption, he wrote: “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it).

“Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

The sentiment is similar to that of his speech five years ago, in which he publicly downplayed the importance of the awards – saying the winners were decided based on personal preferences rather than facts.

“I want to let you know that we’re playing in an opinion-based sport. Not a factual-based sport. So it’s not the NBA where at the end of the year, you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games,” he said at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Advertisement

“This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say… But look, the point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown.”

He continued: “Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don’t need this right there I promise you. You already won.”

The broadcast of the speech was cut short, as the telecast went to a commercial before the rapper finished.

Back in 2020, the artist spoke out against the awards, telling music lovers and artists to “stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards”. Similarly, in 2022 he withdrew his two Grammy nominations for the ceremony – he was up for Best Rap Album for ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ and Best Rap Performance for his song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ featuring Future and Young Thug.

Before he made the comments last night, it appeared that Drake had ended his feud with The Recording Academy after he submitted his collaborative album with 21 Savage, ‘Her Loss’, for Grammy consideration after withholding his previous two records. He was up for four awards on the night.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage. Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.