Drake has shared images of his son Adonis for the first time with a powerful message about togetherness, stating that he misses his “beautiful family”.

The rapper, who is famously private about his family life and only spoke publicly about his child for the first time last year, shared a series of images on social media with a lengthy caption.

In the pictures, two-year-old Adonis is seen being hugged by his father and his mother, Sophie Brussaux. Drake, who is self-isolating, also shared old images of his own parents smiling and laughing.

The caption sees the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper pen a statement highlighting the importance for people to “connect” to their own “inner light”.

He wrote: “When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

Later on in caption, he said: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Drake revealed he had secretly fathered a child with the model after rival rapper Pusha T released diss track ‘The Story Of Adidon’ in 2017, with lyrics that leaked the news.

Drake later confirmed the rumours to the world in his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’.

The rapper is reportedly self-isolating after partying with NBA player Kevin Durant, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.