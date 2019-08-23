Drake reportedly sued for stealing ‘In My Feelings’ and ‘Nice For What’ beats

Big Freedia, Cash Money and Republic Records are also involved in the lawsuit

Drake has reportedly been sued for using samples without permission on ‘In My Feelings’ and ‘Nice For What’, two of the biggest hits from his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’.

According to TMZ, a musician named Samuel Nicholas III – who performs under the alias Sam Skully – has filed a lawsuit against Drake. Nicholas alleges that the rapper stole a beat from his 2000 song, ‘Roll Call’, to use on ‘In My Feelings’. He also claims that ‘Nice for What’ samples another of his beats.

In the documents obtained by the tabloid news outlet, Nicholas claims he was neither contacted nor paid by the rapper or his management over the samples used. The stolen beats were reportedly issued in a CD Nicholas had released in New Orleans back in 2000, TMZ reports. Apart from Drizzy, Nicholas is also suing Big Freedia, who appears on ‘Nice for What’, Asylum Records, Cash Money and Republic Records for damages.

‘In My Feelings’ was co-produced by TrapMoneyBenny, Blaqnmild and Noah “40” Shebib. It topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks in September. Meanwhile, ‘Nice For What’ credits Murda Beatz and Corey Litwin on production. Both tracks appeared on ‘Scorpion’, which dropped last July.

Earlier this month, Drake released ‘Care Package’, an album compilation of stray songs and unreleased tracks from over the course of his career. The record has become the rapper’s ninth project to top the Billboard 200 chart.