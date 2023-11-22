Drake surpasses Kendrick Lamar for highest-grossing rap tour ever

Drake has surpassed Kendrick Lamar with his recent ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour becoming the highest-grossing rap tour ever.

Last year, Lamar toured the world in support of his Grammy Award-winning fifth album ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’. The ‘Big Steppers tour’ ended in September 2022 and earned $110.9million (£89,248,704.66) from 929,000 tickets sold across 73 shows – making it the highest-grossing rap tour at the time.

This summer, Drake team up with fellow rapper 21 Savage to tour North America in support of their Grammy Award-nominated collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. According to Touring Data, the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour grossed $129.7million in 30 out of the 72 shows Drake did this year. It is believed that the official figure will double once all money made on the remaining 42 shows is accounted for.

.@Drake's "It's All a Blur" becomes the highest-grossing tour by a rapper in history with $129.7 million in 30/72 shows, surpassing @kendricklamar's "The Big Steppers" (2022). — Touring Data (@touringdata) November 16, 2023

This news comes shortly after Drake and J. Cole announced their own joint arena tour, ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As What?’.

The rap juggernauts will tour North America in January 2024, starting in Denver, Colorado on January 18. They will stop in Nashville, Tampa, Buffalo and more before ending the tour in Birmingham, Alabama on March 27. Fans can find the tour dates below and visit here to buy tickets.

Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ 2024 US tour dates are:

JANUARY

18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center



FEBRUARY

02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

MARCH

02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

In October, Drake dropped his long-awaited eighth studio album, ‘For All The Dogs’, which NME gave two stars, calling the record “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid.”

On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem headlined Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw festival this year. They performed their collaboration ‘The Hillbillies’ for the first time together.