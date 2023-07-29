Drake takes aim at Pusha T and Pharrell on Travis Scott’s ‘Meltdown’ collab

Drake has reignited his feud with Pusha T and also taken aim at Pharrell on his new Travis Scott collaboration ‘Meltdown’.

The two rappers have long taken shots at each other in their songs but their beef came to a head in 2018 when, on ‘Infrared’, Pusha-T referenced the claims that Drake used a ghostwriter called Quentin Miller. The rappers then began a short back-and-forth of diss tracks.

Now, on a track from Scott’s new album ‘Utopia’ – which landed yesterday (July 28) – Drake hits out at Push again, also bringing Pharrell into the frame.

He raps: “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss / Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit / Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis / They not even wearing that shit.”

Listen to the track below.

Elsewhere on ‘Meltdown’, Travis Scott fans have been speculating that the rapper has dissed actor Timothée Chalamet on the song.

At the end of the song’s second verse, La Flame makes reference to Willy Wonka, a character Chalamet portrays in the upcoming film Wonka.

“Wrappin’ the cheese, wrap around me ’cause I’ve got property (Wrap, cheese, wrap) / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch,” he raps.

Fans believe the rapper dissed the actor due to Chalamet being reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s rumoured boyfriend. Jenner is Scott’s ex and the pair share two children, a five-year-old daughter named Stormi and a 13-month-old named Aire.

Scott’s ‘Utopia’ album credits feature Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel and more. Alongside the release, a new accompanying movie called Circus Maximus is now playing in cinemas.

Elsewhere, Drake has bought an iconic ring belonging to Tupac Shakur at auction for $1million (£780,000).