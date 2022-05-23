Drake appeared on stage during Lil Baby‘s set at a Montreal festival at the weekend (May 21) – watch footage of the surprise appearance below.

Lil Baby was performing in Canada as part of the Metro Metro festival, when Drake joined him on stage to play their collaboration ‘Wants and Needs’.

As footage shows, Drake then remained on stage to play a number of tracks on his own including ‘Nonstop’, ‘Headlines’, ‘Girls Want Girls’, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ and more.

“I haven’t been to Montreal in like six fucking years,” Drake told the crowd. “And I’ve been waiting to get back here.

“So I was wondering if you’d be so kind to let me repo this set for a second and do some songs for my peoples?”

See footage from the set below.

The Montreal appearance is Drake’s second surprise guest slot of the month, having joined Dave onstage in his hometown of Toronto last week.

The south London rapper and musician performed at the History venue in Drake’s home city as part of his 2022 North American headline tour. Dave is out on the road in support of ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, which came out last July.

Dave and Drake delivered a live rendition of their 2016 collaboration ‘Wanna Know’ as well as a joint version of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ track ‘Knife Talk’.

Speaking to the audience, Drake hailed Dave as a “once-in-a-generation talent”. The latter artist appeared in season one of Top Boy – the hit show Drake brought back in 2019 following a six-year hiatus.

It was reported earlier this month that Drake has signed a huge new deal with Universal Music Group. He’s believed to be currently working on material in the studio.