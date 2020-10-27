Drake teams up with Nike for ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch collection

Drake has teamed up with Nike to launch a new merch collection inspired by his upcoming new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The announcement comes after the Toronto rapper shared a teaser trailer last weekend (October 24) for his sixth studio LP, which he revealed will arrive in January 2021.

The minute-long announcement video arrived on the rapper’s 34th birthday and made visual references to Drake’s previous releases ‘Take Care’, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ and ‘Nothing Was The Same’.

Drizzy’s new collection with Nike, which is said to be “only the beginning” for the pair’s partnership, includes the love heart bomber jacket featured in his ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ video.

Drake officially dropped his Nike x Certified Lover Boy merch and it already sold out via https://t.co/Esyt9P7C0J pic.twitter.com/Ykdstt5h7I — SAINT (@saint) October 26, 2020

Other items include a white cap with red lipstick on the brim, some socks with hearts on them, a hoodie and a couple of t-shirts.

Going on sale yesterday (October 26), the merch collection, which can been seen on drakerelated.com, sold out instantly.

Meanwhile, T.I. has said that his recent single ‘We Did It Big’, which recalls a 2010 incident in which his friend allegedly urinated on Drake, is not a diss track.

The long-standing rumour made headlines back in 2015 when Meek Mill released ‘Wanna Know’, a diss track aimed at Drake. “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theatre n****, we ain’t forget,” Meek rapped.

TMZ cited a source at the time who claimed that the alleged urinating incident took place during a private screening of the film Takers in 2010.