Drake teases ‘More Life Growth Co.’ with free flowers in Toronto

It seems he's launching something this week

Drake’s team has been distributing free flower bouquets in Toronto in a bid to promote a mysterious project called ‘More Life Growth Co.’

Toronto publication Narcity reported that mysterious bouquets of flowers were appearing around Drake’s home city yesterday (November 5). Some were handed out on the street by people wearing jackets emblazoned with ‘More Life’ – the title of Drake’s 2017 project – while others were sent to the offices of radio and television broadcasters.

According to breakfast show host Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich, who received a bouquet from Drake, “he’s launching a new business venture this Thursday”.

Pitchfork points out that Drake has since posted to Instagram a video teasing something called More Life Growth Co., plugging a private account with the handle @morelife. A source close to Drake told the publication that that “more will be announced soon”.

‘More Life’ is the title of the project Drake released in 2017. It included tracks like ‘Passionfruit’, ‘Get It Together’ and ‘KMT’. ‘More Life’ bore a strong British influence, featuring artists like Jorja Smith and Giggs.

Drake’s flowery stunt follows reports that he would release a new album this month. Drake’s last record was 2018’s ‘Scorpion’, though he kept busy this year by serving as executive producer on the third season of Top Boy on Netflix. He also released his 2009 mixtape ‘So Far Gone’ on streaming services and dropped ‘Care Package’, a compilation of rarities and old songs.