Drake teases potential ‘Certified Lover Boy’ release update

Drake has teased a potential release update for his much anticipated new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The album, which was originally set for a January 2021 release date before being postponed after the Toronto rapper injured his knee, was said to be “in the pot and coming soon” back in March.

Then in June, during an interview with battle rap league URLTV at their NOMEXI event, Drake said the album would be out before the end of summer.

Pushed on a specific date for the release, he refused to confirm when the album would arrive, but when a guest mentioned the end of the summer, he said: “Oh yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

Now, the rapper, who was recently honoured with the prestigious award for Artist Of The Decade at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, may have dropped a new clue about the album’s release with a change to one of his social media account bios on Tuesday (July 6).

Drake switched up his Instagram bio to “Certified”, which has led some fans to speculate that the change signals the imminent release of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. He also changed his profile picture to his son Adonis holding one of his Billboard Music Award trophies.

“@Drake messed with his @instagram bio notifying us certified lover boy incoming…” one Twitter user wrote, while another said: “It took drake a year and half to complete the ‘certified’ part… I don’t even wanna know how long “lover boy” finna take ..”

See more responses to Drake’s bio change below:

Drake: puts “Certified” in his bio Us: pic.twitter.com/daqStsLb9w — Bj (@BjWavy) July 6, 2021

It took drake a year and half to complete the “certified” part… I don’t even wanna know how long “lover boy” finna take .. pic.twitter.com/SMOY2kbjs5 — dreams marti could buy (@dmcb__) July 6, 2021

@Drake messed with his @instagram bio notifying us certified lover boy incoming… pic.twitter.com/pxOEUYFjK6 — Don Zamunda 🇰🇪 🇿🇦 (@DjTreHustle) July 6, 2021

🚨 Drake vient de teaser l’arrivée de son nouvel album ! Il a changé sa bio Instagram pour y mettre "Certified" ⏳ pic.twitter.com/9Y2ksj1iAB — WRLD (@wrld_mag) July 6, 2021

Last week, Brent Faiyaz released a new single titled ‘Wasting Time’, which features a verse by Drake and production by The Neptunes, aka Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Faiyaz is currently working on his second album ‘Make It Out Alive’, following 2020’s ‘Fuck The World’. Within the past few months, he’s unveiled a collaborative single with Tyler, The Creator, and a Jorja Smith-featured single under Sonder, his project with producers Atu and Dapat.

Faiyaz recently told NME that he’s approaching his new album with a vastly different mindset compared to past works. “Around the time I was working on ‘Fuck The World’, I was travelling everywhere, just wiling out, living out of a suitcase,” he said.

“The entire process of working on that record, I was on bullshit. But now, I’m a homeowner and shit. I got a dog and am trying to elevate. I’m working out, eating healthier, reading books. Making ‘Make it Out Alive’ is going to be a reflection of all of that.”