Drake teases that he’ll “definitely” tour Europe in 2024

Drake has teased plans for an upcoming tour of Europe – saying he will “definitely” be visiting the continent next year.

The plans for some potential shows across Europe and the UK come on the heels of the rapper’s recent run of US shows, which saw him co-headline with 21 Savage on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour.

Now, during a recent livestream on Stake, the ‘Hotline Bling’ star has told fans that he has no plans of stopping there, and will “definitely” be headed across the pond next year to continue the tour.

Advertisement

“I’m definitely going on a Europe tour next year,” he explained to those watching live (via Complex).

“We obviously have a tour coming up [in] January,” he said, before recalling places he’d like to visit for the first time in 2024, including Italy, Tokyo and Albania.

The reference to the tour in January relates to the recent news that Drake will be extending his run of ‘It’s All A Blur’ US shows – this time, co-headlining with J. Cole for the new year.

For now, it remains unclear when the promised tour dates in Europe will take place. That being said, with the rapper set to perform 32 shows in the US for the first three months of the year, it seems likely that any upcoming dates will be in the latter half of 2024. Visit here to buy tickets to the US shows.

In other Drake news, last month it was reported that the rapper’s recent ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour had become the highest-grossing rap tour ever.

Advertisement

Previously, the record was held by Kendrick Lamar, who last year, toured the world in support of his Grammy Award-winning fifth album ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’. The ‘Big Steppers tour’ ended in September 2022 and earned $110.9million (£89,248,704.66) from 929,000 tickets sold across 73 shows – making it the highest-grossing rap tour at the time.

This summer, however, Drake and 21 Savage’s North America shows in support of their Grammy Award-nominated collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ reportedly grossed $129.7million in 30 out of the 72 shows Drake did this year. It is believed that the official figure will double once all money made on the remaining shows is accounted for.

Elsewhere, back in October, Drake dropped his long-awaited eighth studio album, ‘For All The Dogs’, which NME gave two stars, calling the record “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid”.