Drake, The Weeknd and J Cole video called terminally ill young fan before his death

Drake, The Weeknd and J Cole video called a terminally ill young fan last month before he died of cancer.

On Sunday (March 29), Michael Watson II of Virginia wrote on Instagram that his 11-year-old cousin Elijah had passed away last Friday (March 27) following a three-year battle with cancer.

Watson later revealed that Elijah was able to meet “three of his favourite artists” over Facetime the previous weekend.

Speaking of Drake, The Weeknd and J Cole’s gesture, he explained: “[I’m] incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time,” adding: “We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

The message of tribute captioned a video of the rappers on the phone to Elijah. “It’s The Weeknd,” a family member is heard saying at one point. “Whoa!” Elijah replied.

“I’m so honoured to be one of your favourite artists,” The Weeknd told Elijah in the clip. “I love you, buddy.” Elsewhere, J Cole said that it was “a pleasure to meet” his young fan. “I love you!”

Watson wrote later in his message: “A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time. Please lift Kiara, Elijah’s mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers.”

You can watch the video and read the full message in the above post.

Meanwhile, Drake recently shared a powerful message about togetherness on Instagram. The star highlighted the importance for people to “connect” to their own “inner light” while sharing an image of his son.