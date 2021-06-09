Drake to open new live entertainment venue in Toronto

Drake is partnering with Live Nation to open History, a new live entertainment venue, in his hometown of Toronto.

According to Live Nation Canada, the 2500-seat venue will open its doors later this year with the goal of providing a “premier entertainment experience” for patrons.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a press release.

“I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

Live Nation said History has been in development for three years, with construction set to commence later this summer.

Once complete, the venue plans to host 200 concerts and events annually. The facility will feature customisable seating, allowing the space to be reconfigured for concerts, galas, live entertainment and community programs.

“We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

“History will offer guests up-close experiences with their favourite artists that are unrivaled in Toronto. We take pride in and expect History to become an important part of the community,” added Riley O’Connor, chairman of Live Nation Canada.

Live Nation will release further details about events at History in the coming weeks and months.

Drake has a long history of entrepreneurial endeavours in Toronto. In 2015, he partnered with chef Susur Lee to open Fring’s restaurant in the city.

He has been a global ambassador for NBA team the Toronto Raptors since 2013 and in 2012, he co-founded the Toronto-based record label OVO Sound.