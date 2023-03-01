Drake, Usher, Burna Boy and more to play J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2023

Drake, Usher, Burna Boy and Sean Paul are among the big names booked for J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival next month.

The event, which is named after Cole’s label, Dreamville Records, returns to Raleigh, North Carolina, US for its third outing on April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park. Lil Durk, GloRilla, City Girls, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Summer Walker, J.I.D, Mario, and Waka Flaka Flame join the aforementioned acts.

Cole will be backed by Drake during his own headline set on the event’s second day, while Usher will headline the festival’s opening night.

Tickets are on sale now via Dreamville’s website. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

DREAMVILLE FEST 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 APRIL 1st – APRIL 2nd 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 SEE YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/8unL5tZ6EF — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 28, 2023

A host of artists on Cole’s label including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute will also play the rapper’s annual festival, which launched in 2019. Many of those acts appeared on the most recent Dreamwille compilation in 2022, ‘D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Album’.

Meanwhile, last month Cole released a one-off track called ‘Procrastination (Broke)’ and Dreamville is executive-producing the soundtrack for the new film Creed III.

Cole’s last album was 2021’s ‘The Off Season‘. In a four-star review, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote that it boasts “technical brilliance that’s not built for the mainstream” and that the rapper “eschews the bombast of old to focus on quietly dazzling wordplay, drawing the same meticulousness from his guest artists”.