Drake using monstrous Anna Wintour tour visual after Vogue lawsuit

Drake has used a monstrous visual of Anna Wintour during his tour following last year’s lawsuit involving the rapper and the Vogue editor.

During a recent stop of Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, an unflattering hologram of Winter, who is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, was displayed on the screens during their song ‘Jimmy Cooks’.

Though neither of the rappers have spoken out to confirm or deny the AI-generated visual as Wintour, it is hard to see otherwise as the image is seen with the editor’s iconic haircut and sunglasses.

Advertisement

Drake beefin with Anna Wintour was not on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/ym1BvbTZ7w — habesha princess (@fanajacobs) July 11, 2023

Drake paid $4 mil to Vogue in the cover lawsuit and then put goblin Anna Wintour as a part of his show… yeah I love him for it. pic.twitter.com/9mbyNIPiV5 — s a n t a n a (@Santana__27) July 13, 2023

Last November, Drake and 21 Savage were hit with a lawsuit by the fashion magazine’s publisher Condé Nast after the rappers created fake Vogue covers to promote their joint album ‘Her Loss’. The magazines were available both online and throughout cities in the US.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” Drake initially wrote of the Vogue covers on Instagram back in October. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th.”

The rappers were able to reach a settlement with Condé Nast back in February.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, the agreement includes a permanent injunction preventing any further use of Condé Nast’s Vogue trademarks, as well as an undisclosed monetary payment from the two rappers.

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” wrote William Bowes, general counsel at Condé Nast, in an internal email.

Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, has filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage for making a fake Vogue cover to promote their album. The lawsuit claims they exploited the “tremendous value that a cover feature in Vogue magazine carries” without actually securing that honor. pic.twitter.com/pycZ4vItCC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2022

“In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

Bowes claimed that Condé Nast had repeatedly tried to resolve the dispute without resorting to litigation, but said it had been “left with no other option” after the pair ignored its requests to stop.

In other news, J. Cole joined Drake on stage at his Montreal stop in place of the absent 21 Savage.

During his cameo, Cole and Drake played 2014 collaboration ‘No Role Modelz’ before Cole played a short solo set of his own tracks including ‘Wet Dreamz’ and ‘Middle Child’.