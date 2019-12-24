Drake takes to the ski slopes in video for brand-new freestyle, ‘War’

Drake has released a video for his new song ‘War’. The track appears on his manager and OVO Sound co-founder Oliver El-Khatib’s brand-new project, ‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’.

The video, directed by frequent collaborator Theo Skudra, follows the rapper, decked out in a cozy Canada Goose jacket, out on the ski slopes at night with his friends. Watch it here:

According to an Instagram post by Drake, ‘War’ is a freestyle. Per Genius, Drake also appears to clear the air about his on-and-off beef with The Weeknd. “OVOXO link up, man none drink up,” he raps, alluding to his own OVO Sound and The Weeknd’s XO Records. Later on, Drake adds, “And the boy that sound like he sang on ‘Thriller’ / You know that’s been my n**** / Yeah, we just had to fix things / Family, 6 tings, we can’t split up.”

‘War’ appears late on the tracklist of the 50-minute ‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’, which was released on SoundCloud at midnight EST on Tuesday, December 24. Lil Uzi Vert’s latest song, ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’, also appears on the release. Stream the tape here:

‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’ is a collaboration with the Japanese retailer Kuumba International, which sells incense, candles, apparel and more. The company also has a section for music on its online store, though it is currently greyed out and not accessible.