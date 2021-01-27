Drake wants to see Usher and Justin Timberlake face off in ‘VERZUZ’ battle

Drake has said he would like to see Usher and Justin Timberlake face off in an upcoming VERZUZ battle.

It comes after series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz stopped by ESPN2’s Jalen And Jacoby show on Friday (January 22) to discuss the online battle show moving into the world of sports.

The show’s co-host Jalen Rose threw a few battle suggestions at the super producers, including a bout between Usher and Timberlake.

“Yes we know,” Timbaland said responding to the idea. “It’s so funny, Drake hit me up too about it. He said, ‘We gotta make that happen’. I said, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come’.”

In addition to suggesting a battle between rap camps No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, Rose also made a case for a Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott VERZUZ.

Tim said he’s working on making it happen but would rather it was a celebration of two legends instead of a battle. “It is, to me, the best party that could ever happen on VERZUZ,” he said.

Jalen Rose offers some suggestions for the next Verzuz battle, and they are on point! (Via @JalenandJacoby) pic.twitter.com/NlzqiBgsJ7 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 25, 2021

“It’s just a matter of comfort zone of my sister wanting to celebrate with her brother. Understanding that it’s not a competition, it’s a party. I have been talking to her about that but I think that’s an amazing VERZUZ.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland revealed they would like to do a 2Pac Vs. The Notorious B.I.G. VERZUZ battle.

After being asked what their “holy grail” VERZUZ matchup would be, Tim and Swizz said they are trying to figure out how to make a 2Pac and Biggie battle become a reality.

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March last year after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg and many more.

The most recent VERZUZ battle took place on Friday night (January 22) and saw Ashanti go up against Keyshia Cole. The singers went hit-for-hit following a number of coronavirus-related postponements.