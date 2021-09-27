Drake will address his old beef with DMX in forthcoming ‘Drink Champs’ episode

Drake is set to address an old beef he had with the late DMX in a forthcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

While the Canadian rapper’s appearance on the podcast has been teased from as early as April, host N.O.R.E. took to social media over the weekend (September 25) to confirm that an interview with Drake will be going ahead today (September 27).

“C’mon Drake,” he said in a video. “Tomorrow — Monday, Drake is on Drink Champs.”

While there’s no telling as of yet when the interview will actually be aired, N.O.R.E. said in April that he would be asking Drake about his old beef with DMX – a beef N.O.R.E. claims he helped squash.

“A lot of people don’t know but I squashed the beef between dmx and drake thru my boy 40 but we Will save that for drinkchamps,” he wrote, “Gotta big up Ovo 40!!! Armand and fancy.”

According to Rap-Up, DMX, who passed away in April, had spoken of his dislike towards Drake in a 2012 interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I don’t like anything about Drake,” he said, “I don’t like his fucking voice. I don’t like the shit he talks about. I don’t like his face. I don’t like the way he walks, like nothing. I don’t like his haircut.”

However, in 2016, DMX revealed that Drake had reached out ahead of sampling the Ruff Ryders icon’s music in his 2016 album ‘Views’ – the track ‘U With Me?’ samples ‘What These Bitches Want?’ and took its chorus inspiration from ‘How’s It Goin’ Down’.

“I did always say that he was a talented lyricist, but I was not a fan — you’re right,” DMX said in a later interview with The Breakfast Club.

“[It was] another humbling experience. Like, ‘Yo, you didn’t like this dude for all the wrong reasons … For him to take the effort — first, to want to use a song of mine — and then to be man enough to reach out and make that call, homie, hat’s off, man. That was a real move.”

Drake dropped his most recent album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, earlier this month, with NME referring to it as a “boring, bloated disappointment” in a review.