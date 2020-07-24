Drake wins $100,000 legal battle against stage designer

Drake has won a legal battle against a stage designer who sued the rapper for an $108,000 invoice.

As The Blast reports, design company Sila Sveta is dropping their case against Drake after initially suing him over his 2018 co-headline tour with Migos.

The designer claimed that he was hired by the rapper to create the elaborate 3D stage for the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour, but alleged his team refused to cough up when issued with an $108,000 invoice for the design.

They said of the design: “The stage was located in the center of the arena and its surface was completely covered with a LED screen mounted on the floor and on its sides, which created a 3D surface to reproduce 3D illusions. The show also utilised drones, a flying Ferrari, dancers, pyrotechnics, and a light show,” adding that it was “inspired by the layout of a basketball court”.

Before the case was dropped, Silva Sveta had also claimed that they were required to extra hours because several dates on the tour had been rescheduled.

In turn, Drake filed paperwork which stated that he paid the company in full. The case will not go to court after it was dropped by Sveta.

In turn, Drake filed paperwork which stated that he paid the company in full. The case will not go to court after it was dropped by Sveta.