Drakeo The Ruler in critical condition after being stabbed at LA festival he was performing at

Drakeo The Ruler is in critical condition after being stabbed at Once Upon A Time in LA Festival on Saturday (December 18).

The rapper was booked to play the festival at Exposition Park alongside Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent. It’s claimed he was attacked by a group of people backstage.

The Los Angeles Times reports that authorities did not confirm the identity of the victim but that a person with direct knowledge of the incident told the publication that it was Drakeo the Ruler (real name Darrell Caldwell).

The festival was shut down due to the incident, with organisers writing on social media: “The Once Upon A Time In LA Fest is ending early. All performances are now over. Please head to the closest exit and head eastbound on MLK.”

One source said that a video captured the aftermath of the stabbing, and showed people running up on stage and security trying to break up a fight.

An incident has occurred backstage at the One Night In LA festival involving @drakeotheruler – #LAPD everyone, paramedics, helicopters. Here’s hoping he’s ok. #drakeotheruler #onenightinLA pic.twitter.com/LSklE5e1jN — Damn Good Production (@damn_good_prod) December 19, 2021

The music festival was running behind schedule. Snoop Dogg was scheduled to perform at 8.30pm but a DJ on the main stage had been playing for approximately 45 minutes. At about 9.20pm the backstage entrance appeared to be blocked to anyone but police officers.

Drakeo released his debut album ‘The Truth Hurts’ this year after releasing 10 mixtapes between 2015 and 2021.

In 2019 he was acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in relation to a 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old man, and was later retried on conspiracy charges. The rapper eventually struck a plea deal and was released from custody in November 2020.

Earlier this year he featured on Saweetie’s song ‘Risky’, taken from the singer’s ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’ EP.