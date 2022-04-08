Drakeo The Ruler’s brother slams Grammys for snubbing rapper in memoriam segment

Drakeo The Ruler‘s brother has called out the Recording Academy for not including the late rapper in the 2022 Grammys In Memoriam segment.

Drakeo, real name Darrell Caldwell, died in December of 2021 when he was fatally stabbed during an altercation at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time In L.A. concert. He was 28-years-old.

“It comes off as a spit in the face disregarding the facts that we’ve created an entire movement that generated the momentum for underground, emerging L.A. artists to have a platform,” Caldwell’s brother, who goes by Ralfy The Plug told TMZ.

He continued: “Leaving Drakeo out of their tribute and by not giving him any acknowledgement of his existence sums up exactly what we feel the industry has been trying to do. Erase us.”

Ralfy is among friends and family who have called out concert promoters and event producers following the rapper’s death.

In February, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Live Nation on behalf of Drakeo the Ruler’s five-year-old son.

In the suit, which was filed in LA on February 2, Live Nation is named as a defendant alongside co-promoters C3 Presents, Bobby Dee Presents and Jeff Shuman, while Los Angeles Football Club (the owners of the Banc of California Stadium) are also named.

The late rapper’s mother Darrylene Corniel has already sued Live Nation, which organised Once Upon A Time In LA, over Drakeo’s death. The family are seeking $20million (£15million) in damages.

In response to that suit, Live Nation referred to an existing statement from the organisers of the festival which read: “Once Upon A Time In LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”