The mother of late rapper Drakeo The Ruler is suing Live Nation for £15million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Drakeo, 28, was on the bill at Once Upon A Time In LA festival on December 18 last year and was reportedly stabbed in the neck by unknown assailant(s) backstage. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The rapper’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, said last month that she intended to sue the concert promoter over his death, and the lawsuit has now been confirmed in a press conference from her lawyer, James Bryant.

Revealing that the case would be filed this week, Bryant said the family would be seeking $20million (£15m) in damages, alleging that Drakeo was “essentially lynched” at the event due to a lack of security precautions.

“His life was taken way too soon,” Bryant said, adding: “This should never have never happened if those promotors had actually had the proper security protocols. This was a preventable death.”

He added: “Those who failed Drakeo the Ruler, they’re going to be held accountable.”

In response, Live Nation pointed Billboard towards an existing statement from the organisers of the festival, which read: “Once Upon a Time in LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her initial statement where she outlined her intention to sue, Corniel said: “I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

Corniel added that she believes security at the venue the festival was held at – the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park – failed. “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable,” she said.

Meanwhile, the criminal investigation into the murder of the rapper has stalled due to poor witness cooperation.

According to TMZ, police “are mostly relying on surveillance and cellphone footage to crack the case,” saying that most witnesses to the incident have refused to come forward to speak to law enforcement.

In addition, police have started to explore another link, looking at the possibly that the rapper’s death is connected to the suspected gang-related murder of Compton rapper Slim 400 who was fatally shot on December 8.