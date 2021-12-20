Drakeo The Ruler’s partner speaks out following rapper’s death

Drakeo The Ruler‘s partner has spoken out following the rapper’s death over the weekend.

The Los Angeles artist – real name Darrell Caldwell – died after reportedly being stabbed in the neck at Once Upon A Time In LA Festival on Saturday (December 18). He was 28 years old.

It’s claimed that Caldwell got into an altercation backstage at the event and passed away after succumbing to his injuries. The festival was subsequently shut down, with organisers writing: “All performances are now over.”

Drakeo The Ruler’s partner, Noel, has since reflected on the rapper’s death on Instagram.

“You asked me last Monday. ‘So does this mean we are soulmates’,” she wrote. “They took my baby from me on my birthday. I will never be the same without u my rib. Thank u for the prayers. God give me strength.”

In a follow-up post, she said: “If I had one birthday wish it would be for my man to be bear hugging me one more time. He gave me the best hugs. I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. I just wish u were here Darrell.”

Later, Noel wrote: “Laying in our bed right now asking God why.” Another message read: “I love u baby.”

“I will miss our spa dates, our Netflix dates, our Malibu nights. Everything,” she added.

Posting a series of images of herself with Caldwell on her main Instagram feed, Noel said: “Darrell you knew everything about me and still loved me. I will miss our drunk nights, our arguments over nothing, u singing Sam Smith to me in the car, holding my hand 24/7, massaging my feet, staring at me while I’m sleeping. This loss is unbearable.

“I will follow you anywhere you lead me. Even if the path is painful to get thru. I know you will be by my side baby.”

Tributes have also poured in from the likes of Snoop Dogg and Drake. “Nah man this sh*t isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” the latter wrote. “always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”

Snoop, who was also set to perform at Once Upon A Time In LA, expressed his shock over the incident on Instagram, writing: “I’m saddened by the events that took place last night […].”

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler,” he said, adding “Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy.”

According to the LA Times, police are currently searching for the person responsible for the stabbing. No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning (December 19). “Detectives are still trying to figure things out,” Luis Garcia, an LAPD spokesperson, told the outlet.

Drakeo The Ruler released his debut album ‘The Truth Hurts’ this year after releasing 10 mixtapes between 2015 and 2021.