Drake’s ‘Care Package’ is his ninth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart

He's the decade's top artist on the chart

Drake has notched his ninth No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 chart, this time for his collection of loosies, ‘Care Package’.

Released last week, ‘Care Package’ compiles 17 unreleased tracks and stray songs from over the course of Drizzy’s career. According to Billboard, the record racked up 109,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending August 8 to make it OVO Sound’s first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

‘Care Package’ is the 6 God’s 11th project – they were, however, all released via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic – to make it to the chart. Nine of those albums made it to the top, putting Drake in an elite club of artists.

He’s tied with the likes of Madonna, Eminem and The Rolling Stones; Jay-Z is the only rapper ahead of him, with 14 No. 1s. The Beatles remain the act with the most Billboard 200 No. 1s, with 19 to their name.

Significantly, Drake’s phenomenal run only began in 2010, making him this decade’s top artist on the Billboard chart. His first entry was for his 2010 full-length, ‘Thank Me Later’.

Elsewhere on the chart, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ made it to the second spot, while Billie Eilish‘s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ climbed one rung to third place.

In related Drake news, the OVO Sound co-founder recently got some fresh ink: an ‘Abbey Road’-themed tattoo. Except, perhaps in anticipation of another record-breaking streak, Drizzy put himself ahead of the white-clad John Lennon in his inked version of the iconic album cover.