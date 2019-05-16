The rapper's beloved Toronto Raptors are currently playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals

Drake‘s music has been banned by a radio station in Milwaukee due to the rapper’s affiliation with the Toronto Raptors – who are currently playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA play-offs.

The two basketball teams are currently facing off in a seven-game series to determine who will play in the NBA finals, which begins at the end of this month. The Raptors were defeated by the Bucks yesterday (May 15) in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Local Milwaukee station 103.7 KISS FM have this week displayed their strong partisan support for the Bucks by announcing a temporary boycott of Drake’s music, which will last until the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Finals – which could extend to May 27.

In the above clip, the hosts and producer of the station’s morning show explain more about their reason for imposing the Drake ban.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“No more Drake until the series is done,” one of the hosts later declares, before the three KISS-FM staff then move into one of their studios to delete a Drake-filled playlist from their audio programme.

Last weekend, Drake appeared to turn the so-called “Drake curse” – which refers to the popular myth that the rapper is a bad luck charm for any sports team or athlete he publicly endorses – in his favour by wearing a pair of Philadelphia 76ers shorts during their crucial game with the Raptors.

The Raptors, of course, prevailed – much to Drake’s delight.