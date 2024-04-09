Dream Theater announce 40th anniversary UK and European tour

Dream Theater have announced details of a UK and European tour, celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band. Find ticket information below.

Set to kick off in Autumn 2024, the new tour dates arrive following news back in October that drummer Mike Portnoy had rejoined the group. It will mark the first run of live shows that he, James LaBrie, John Myung, John Petrucci and Jordan Rudess have embarked on since the announcement.

The tour will start with an opening night at The O2 in London on October 20 – the only UK show on the bill – and will be followed by two shows in Germany, held in Berlin and Cologne on October 22 and 23 respectively.

From there, the October shows wrap up with further stops in Milan (25), Rome (26), Munich (28) and Zagreb (29).

The tour concludes with dates across November, including shows in Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, Lisbon, Zurich, Paris and more. It wraps up with a final date at the AFAS Live venue in Amsterdam on November 24.

“This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall,” the band said of the new dates.

“This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months.”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST/10am CET this Friday (April 12), and will be available here. Find a full list of dates in the poster below.

We are excited to announce the Europe leg of our 40th Anniversary Tour 2024-2025. This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! More info on dates, venues and how to get tickets at https://t.co/F0E31hwze6 pic.twitter.com/mu2WsNbQbR — Dream Theater (@dreamtheaternet) April 8, 2024

When Portnoy rejoined the line-up in October, the band also revealed that they were in the studio working on what will be their 16th studio album. The project will come as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘A View from the Top of the World’, and will be their first record with Portnoy since 2009’s ‘Black Clouds & Silver Linings’.

Portnoy wrote of the upcoming record: “I really can’t divulge anything more as we are (purposefully) keeping a very tight lid on any & all info at this early stage… but I will say we are all BLOWN AWAY and sooo extremely excited about what we’ve created! We cannot wait for you all to hear this… but patience, all will be revealed in due time…”

Dream Theater have yet to reveal key details of their 16th album, including its title and release date.

In Portnoy’s time away from the band, he produced music with a variety of side projects, including The Winery Dogs, a power trio which also involved Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen of Mr. Big, Sons of Apollo, a heavy metal supergroup, and Adrenaline Mob, which he formed with Russell Allen and Mike Orlando.