Dream Theater to start recording new album in late 2023

Dream Theater have revealed that they are planning on entering the studio to record their sixteenth studio album in late 2023.

In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, guitarist John Petrucci spoke about the band’s plans for 2023 and his solo tour with former bandmate Mike Portnoy. Petrucci released his second solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ in August.

“Dream Theater is gonna continue touring in 2023,” he said when asked about the band’s upcoming plans. “Just like everybody else, we were shut down for two years and have a lot of catching up to do. We’re supporting ‘A View From The Top Of The World’.

“We’ve done extensive tours of the US and Europe, but even… We played two shows only in Asia; we played, like, four shows in South America. There’s a lot more ground to cover. So 2023 is gonna be filled with Dream Theater touring; I’m certain of that.”

When asked about new music, Petrucci continued: “We’re still working on the last record. I can’t see us being back in the studio until roughly this time next year. If you kind of just look forward to next year, you see the way it’s gonna lay out, and we’ve got festivals. Before you know it, it’s August.

“There’s not gonna be any studio work done before the fall; I highly doubt it. So a new record wouldn’t be [released before] the following year.”

The band’s fifteenth studio album ‘A View From The Top Of The World’ was released in 2021 and was the first album to be recorded at their own studio, DTHQ (Dream Theater Headquarters).

‘The Alien’, one of the album’s tracks, landed Dream Theater their first-ever Grammy in the ‘Best Metal Performance’ category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022. The band were previously nominated for 2011’s ‘On The Backs Of Angels’ and 2013’s ‘The Enemy Inside’.

John Petrucci’s solo tour continues at The Ridgefield Playhouse tonight (October 6), with upcoming dates in New York, Washington, Florida and more. Find remaining tickets here.