Dream Wife announce live album ‘IRL’ and share previously-unreleased track ‘Cheap Thrills’

Dream Wife have announced a new live album called ‘IRL (Live In London 2020)’.

The London indie trio will release the record, which was recorded at Peckham Audio in January, next Friday (November 20) via Lucky Number.

It will feature the previously-unreleased song ‘Cheap Thrills’ (listen below) as well as live renditions of ‘Hey Heartbreaker’, ‘Hasta La Vista’, ‘Somebody’, ‘Let’s Make Out’, ‘Sports!’ and more.

Detailing the forthcoming album, Dream Wife explained that they’d planned to hit the road this year in support of their second album, ‘So When You Gonna…’, before the coronavirus crisis forced them to cancel their scheduled tour.

“When we put on this small intimate ‘sort of’ secret gig for fans and friends at Peckham Audio back in January we thought it was the first but, as it turns out, it was going to be the only for a very long time,” the band said.

“We truly believe in the transcendental power of live music; that you have the power to go somewhere together. We can’t wait to commune with you IRL, at the rock show; to share sweat and joy and rage and grief and energy and love. But for now, we offer you a snapshot of our only rock show of 2020.

“We offer you a little bit of that energy and rawness and connection captured digitally. It’s not quite the same. But don’t worry we’ll be together, we will be loud, and we will be unapologetically present soon.”

The full tracklist for Dream Wife’s ‘IRL (Live In London 2020)’ is as follows:

1. ‘Hey Heartbreaker’

2. ‘So When You Gonna…’

3. ‘Hasta La Vista’

4. ‘Cheap Thrills’

5. ‘Somebody’

6. ‘Kids’

7. ‘Sports!’

8. ‘F.U.U.’

9. ‘Let’s Make Out’

NME was among those who attended Dream Wife’s Peckham Audio show at the start of the year – check out our four-star review here.

Dream Wife are due to embark on a UK headline tour next April, which concludes with a performance at London’s Electric Ballroom. You can check out the full schedule below.

Wed, April 14 2021 – OXFORD Bullingdon

Thu, April 15 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute2

Fri, April 16 2021 – LEEDS Wardrobe

Sat, April 17 2021 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy 2

Sun, April 18 2021 – GLASGOW St Luke’s

Tue, April 20 2021 – NORWICH UEA The Waterfront

Wed, April 21 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Thu, April 22 2021 – CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms

Sat, April 24 2021 – BRIGHTON Chalk

Sun, April 25 2021 – PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

Tue, April 27 2021 – BRISTOL SWX

Wed, April 28 2021 – LONDON Electric Ballroom