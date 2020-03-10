Dream Wife announce second album and share new single ‘Sports!’

Dream Wife have detailed their upcoming second album ‘So When You Gonna…’ and shared its first track, ‘Sports!’ – listen below.

The London-based trio released their acclaimed self-titled debut in January 2018, with NME hailing the record as “the most exciting thing you’re going to hear this dreary January, and quite likely all 2018.”

After teasing their return over the weekend, Dream Wife have now confirmed that their new studio effort will arrive on July 3 via Lucky Number.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World tonight (March 10), the energetic ‘Sports!’ explores the group’s inability to sit still following the relentless schedule of their previous tour.

In its vibrant accompanying video, which was self-directed by the band, Dream Wife show off their athletic side, taking on various sporting challenges against an eye-popping greenscreen backdrop.

The trio explain that the clip “simultaneously plays with and celebrates ‘sports’ through multiple levels of reality and non-reality; exploring the nonsense of sports, toying with the seriousness of competition and the rigidity of rules while also asserting how important it is to be in your body, the joy of being in a team, the purpose in doing something for the sake of doing it, the endorphins and the sweat.

“Playing sports is great if that’s for you but there are so many other ways to be physical, to be with your body. For us, more often than not, it’s the rock show. Rock n roll is an extreme sport and we’re a team.”

Check out the full tracklist for ‘So When You Gonna…’ below.

Sports!

Hasta La Vista

Homesick

Validation

Temporary

U Do U

RH RN

Old Flame

So When You Gonna…

Hold On Me

After The Rain

The band are also expected to hit this summer’s festival season, with an appearance at London’s inaugural Wide Awake among others already scheduled. You can see the current list of shows below.

28 Mar – Bristol, UK: Ritual Union

03 Apr – Paris, France: Louis Vuitton Museum

23 Apr – Cologne, Germany: Pop Festival

25 Apr – Reading, UK: Are You Listening

01 May – Liverpool, UK: Sound City

02 May – Edinburgh, UK: Stag & Dagger

03 May – Glasgow, UK: Stag & Dagger

03 May – Newcastle, UK: Hit The North13th

13 May – Dublin, Ireland: Eastbound @ Whelan’s

05 June – London, UK: Wide Awake

06 June – Milton Keynes, UK: Marshall

24 July – Topcliffe, UK: Deer Shed Festival

26 July – Pikehall, UK: Y Not Festival