Dream Wife call on fans to help them bag Top 20 album spot and “change the game”

Dream Wife have called on fans to help them secure a Top 20 spot in the UK album charts.

The London band are riding high in the charts with their second record ‘So When You Gonna…‘, but if they secure their spot they will become the only artist in the top 20 who is not backed by a major label.

In addition, they will be the only act with an album entirely produced by a womxn (Marta Salogni).

They wrote on Facebook: “Fam, we need your help: We are the ONLY artist in the UK midweek top 20 chart that are not backed by a major label & the ONLY artists on there with an album entirely produced by a womxn.

“Which is messed up… it’s 2020 ppl. 2 days left til the Official Charts are out. We have until midnight on Thursday to make a difference. We’ve axed iTunes downloads down to a fiver & Alice has even given up her main guitar for grabs to a lucky person who buys a copy directly from Rough Trade.”

They added: “Thank you to everyone that has bought a copy & been spreading the word! Means the world to us!!! We have a chance to reach the UK Top 20 & we need ur help to change the game! All hands on deck. Let’s do this!”

In a four-star review of ‘So When You Gonna…’, NME hailed the record for “smashing the patriarchy with hooks and excoriating, witty lyrical missives.”

Our verdict stated: “With a mixture of classic punk and dance-pop, Dream Wife also hark back to the early New York sound of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, with a heavy dollop of riot grrrl attitude.

“The band have extended the ‘girls to the front’ ethos into every part of themselves, from production to music to live performances. With so much honesty packed into the 11 tracks, the album is an invitation and a challenge to go after what you want – without apologising for it.”