Dream Wife have revealed that they’ve finished writing their second album.

The trio have been on tour pretty much constantly since the release of their self-titled debut record back at the start of 2018, and recently shared a new mixtape of their female and non-binary support acts.

Now, posting on their Instagram page, the band have revealed that they’ve finished penning their second effort.

“Oooo looks like we’ve written a whole new album,” they revealed. “On to the next phase, get in that booth, lay em down, make that magic, light those sparks, blood sweat tears, get it all on tape.”

The band’s recent mixtape saw them team up with non-profit organisations Girls Rock London and the Girls Rock Camp Alliance to “smash society’s objectification of women.”

The mitape, ‘Tour Support Reimagined’, samples live recordings from the acts chosen for the tour along with additional vocals and has been produced by Dream Wife guitarist Alice Go.

“Our voices together can help make change and encourage other womxn and [Non Binary] folk to pick up an instrument or say what they have to say, through music. Together we can continue to foster a message of solidarity and support,” Alice said of project.

“Just because we’ve got vaginas, it doesn’t make us a ‘Girl Band,'” Dream Wife told us as part of their NME Big Read interview earlier this year.

“It’s this idea of a ‘girl band’ being a pop group put together by male executives. Our peers aren’t being called ‘boy bands’. It really pisses me off when we get asked, ‘Do you write your own songs?’ It’s like: who else is going to write them?”