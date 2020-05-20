Dream Wife have shared the title track from their forthcoming second album — you can watch their up-close-and-personal video for ‘So When You Gonna’ below.
The three-piece will release their new LP, the follow-up to their self-titled 2018 debut, on July 3 via Lucky Number.
The third preview of the album — following singles ‘Sports!’ and ‘Hasta La Vista’ — has arrived today (May 20) in the form of the title track, and you can watch the video for ‘So When You Gonna’ below.
Speaking about the clip for ‘So When You Gonna’, Dream Wife said: “We worked with our favourite elf prince Aidan Zamiri who filmed around a free sweaty, sexy gig we did for our fans back in January – shot as a first-person POV from the inside of a mouth.
“Performing live is the beating heart of this band and we miss it, so please take this video as a little love letter to the rock show”
Dream Wife have paired the single release of ‘So When You Gonna’ with news of a 2021 UK and European tour — you can see the details of those upcoming live dates below and find ticket information here.
April 2021
Wed 14 – The Bullingdon, Oxford
Thu 15 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham
Fri 16 – The Wardrobe, Leeds
Sat 17 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
Sun 18 – St Luke’s, Glasgow
Tues 20 – Waterfront, Norwich
Wed 21 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Thu 22 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge
Sat 24 – Chalk, Brighton
Sun 25 – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Tue 27 – SWX, Bristol
Wed 28 – Electric Ballroom, London
Fri 30 – La Boule Noire, Paris, France
May 2021
Sat 1 – AB Club, Brussels, Belgium
Mon 3 – Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
Wed 5 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Thu 6 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm, Sweden
Fri 7 – Krosset, Oslo, Norway
Sat 8 – Plan B, Malmo, Sweden
Mon 10 – Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany
Tue 11 – Ampere, Munich, Germany
Wed 12 – Club Stereo, Nuremberg, Germany