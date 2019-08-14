Dream Wife release an eclectic new mixtape of their female and non-binary support acts

'Tour Support Reimagined' is on sale now

Dream Wife have released a new mixtape of acts who supported them on their recent tour.

Last year, Dream Wife announced a support slot open call for local, female and non-binary artists to support them across their UK headline tour.

Teaming up with non-profit organisations Girls Rock London and the Girls Rock Camp Alliance, the band said the call was to help achieve their mission to “smash society’s objectification of women.”

Now, a new mixtape, ‘Tour Support Reimagined’, samples live recordings from the acts chosen for the tour along with additional vocals and has been produced by band member Alice Go.

“Our voices together can help make change and encourage other womxn and [Non Binary] folk to pick up an instrument or say what they have to say, through music. Together we can continue to foster a message of solidarity and support,” Alice Go said of project.

The mixtape is available for download now via Bandcamp for a suggested minimum donation of £5. The proceeds from the sales will go Girls Rock London, a movement aiming to achieve gender equality in the music industry.

The mixtape will also be released on limited edition vinyl via Blood Records on October 7 and can be pre-ordered here. The release will also coincide with a Dream Wife curated vinyl release day show at Rough Trade East, London, also ob October 7. All albums pre-ordered will gain two tickets for the event.

The artists involved in the project and where they are from, together with the album’s track listing are listed below:

Artists involved in the project

Arxx, Brighton

Girlfriend, Dublin

Queen Zee, Liverpool

Cat Apostrophe, Leeds

Dollie Demi, Manchester

Bobby Kakouris, Glasgow

Big Joanie, London

The Hippaes, Portsmouth

Track Listing

Arxx – ‘Higher’

Girlfriend – ‘What U Get’

Queen Zee Vs Cat Apostrophe – ‘LGBTQ’

Bobby Kakouris – ‘Sweet Sweet Sweet’

Big Joanie – ‘If I Ever’

The Hippaes – ‘It’s Over’

Recently, Dream Wife singer Rakel Mjoll took to Instagram (July 14) to air her frustrations about the Citadel’s lineup, which was dominated by male acts. Bands topping the bill included Catfish and The Bottlemen, Bastille, and Friendly Fires.

Mjoll, who fronts the English-Icelandic punk trio, made the remarks on social media before and after her band’s performance at the festival. “The lack of womxn artists on today’s festival bill iz a joke,” Mjoll captioned a selfie seemingly taken backstage before the gig.

Later, she elaborated further on her Instagram story: “We had one hell of a good time – what a crowd & the whole festival staff were amazing & so welcoming…but walking into the backstage when we arrived and literally not seeing one womxn in site (spotted a few later) and then looking at the line up to see who’s playing…

“think I counted 5 music acts that had a womxn artist in them out of 25 acts. None as headliners. That’s like 20% of the line up that includes a womxn as a member.”