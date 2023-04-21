Dream Wife release new single ‘Orbit’ and announce UK and US Tour

Dream Wife have released their new single ‘Orbit’ from their forthcoming third album ‘Social Lubrication’ – as well as announcing details of a UK and US tour.

‘Orbit’, produced by Dream Wife guitarist Alice Go and mixed by Alan Moulder, is a defiant song which they say was “written through the joy of jamming together and locking into the groove like a multi-limbed space-age organism.”

They continued: “‘Orbit’ has a dance rock edge from the early ’00s of bands like New Young Pony Club and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Lyrically, it was inspired by post-lockdown London coming back to life and sharing a space through friendship, community and how each day you never know what’s in store for you or how a stranger can become someone close to you – for a day, a heartbeat, a phase, or a lifetime.”

The new single follows their previous releases ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’ and ‘Leech’, all from the trio’s upcoming third album ‘Social Lubrication’ which is set for release on June 9 via Lucky Number.

‘Social Lubrication’ is an entirely self-written and self-produced album by the trio. In the band’s own words, the record is “hyper lusty rock and roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy. With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in.”

Speaking to NME last year about their return, Go said it “definitely felt important to re-establish” the band and to “come back with an unapologetic heavy-hitter”. “

We’re going back to what this band is about, which is those primal elements,” she said. “There’s a confidence to how we’re manifesting our music now. It’s something that had to come from within rather than externally.

“It took being away from the live scene for us to realise that that’s what it’s all about for us. It’s a moment of return on a lot of levels for us, but it really does feel like a new era.”

Dream wife are set to embark on a UK and US tour beginning in next month. Check out the dates below, and grab UK tour tickets here and US tour tickets here.

MAY

5 – Reading, UK, Are You Listening?

6 – Wrexham, UK, The Rockin’ Chair

20 – Cardiff, UK, Celebrate This Place

26 – Saint-Brieuc, France @ Festival Art Rock

JUNE

3 – London, UK, Troxy (supporting Le Tigre)

12 – Kingston, UK, Banquet

13 – Brighton, UK, Resident

15 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

JULY

9 – Glasgow, UK, TRNSMT Festival

14 – Austurvegur, Iceland, LungA Festival

21 – Huntingdon, UK, Secret Garden Party

23 – Ireland, UK, Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival

28 – Thirsk, UK, Deer Shed Festival

SEPTEMBER

15 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Made

17 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

18 – Seattle, WA, Barboza

20 – San Francisco, CA, Bottom Of The Hill

21 – Los Angeles, CA, Zebulon

OCTOBER

5 – Manchester, UK, New Century Hall

6 – Birmingham, UK, Castle & Falcon

7 – Bristol, UK, Strange Brew

8 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club

10 – Dublin, Ireland, The Grand Social

11 – Limerick, Ireland, Dolans

12 – Galway, Ireland, Roisin Dubh

19 – London, UK, Electric Brixton

‘Social Lubrication’ follows the bands second album ‘So When You Gonna…’ from 2020. In a four-star review, NME shared: “At its core, the album is about stopping waiting and starting doing, with a ‘now or never’ attitude.”

In other news, Dream Wife have also been added to this year’s TRNSMT festival’s line-up alongside the likes of Crawlers, Cat Burns, LF System, and Flo.